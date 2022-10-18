Limerick Chamber Business Awards shortlist is announced

Judging panel has shortlisted companies across eight categories
The awards heard the inspirational journeys of resilience and ingenuity from businesses across the Mid-West. Picture: Dan Linehan

Tue, 18 Oct, 2022 - 14:45
Alan Healy

The Limerick Chamber Regional Business Awards returns for its 11th year to acknowledge the pioneering work and impact generated by businesses and initiatives across the Mid-West. 

Following a restricted lunchtime event last year due to Covid-related restrictions, the Regional Business Awards and president's dinner will take place on November 18 in the Limerick Strand Hotel. 

The judging panel has shortlisted companies across eight categories, hearing the inspirational journeys of resilience and ingenuity from organisations across the region, as well as collaborative initiatives and foundations working to support an array of divisions across the Mid-West. 

"Once again, the judges were blown away by the very high standard, there was much and repeated debate, I'm told, with tough decisions made," Dee Ryan, Limerick Chamber chief executive said. 

"We are so proud in Limerick Chamber to be able to shed light on the many wonderful stories shared, and of course, help recognise and celebrate the efforts of so many," she said. 

Dr Liam Brown, vice-president of research, development and innovation at Technological University of the Shannon, the overall sponsor of the award, said: "As we strive to deeply connect to our community, as we seek to understand your needs as businesses, not for profits and individual, these awards aim to showcase and celebrate the best in class in business achievements in the current environment."

Best Emerging Business

Eleven 14 Coffee Roasters  

Agriguardian Limited  

Thomondgate Limerick Whiskey 

Best SME Business

Serosep Limited  

OBW Technologies  

DesignPro Automation 

Best Not for Profit

Helium Arts

Rape Crisis Midwest

St Gabriel’s Foundation 

Best Sustainable Business

Adare Manor

Stryker  

Aoife McNamara Limited 

Excellence in Customer Experience

Lidl Corbally

Fitzgerald Woodlands House Hotel and Spa  

Adare Manor 

Best Supply Cha in Innovation Award

Dankso Foods  

Impact Labelling  

GGL Monitoring Services Ltd 

Best Employer

Three Ireland 

Cook Medical

Stryker 

Special Recognition Award

IDEAM Cluster 

National Learning Network (Rehab Group)

I Love Limerick

