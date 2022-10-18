Limerick Chamber Business Awards shortlist is announced

The Limerick Chamber Regional Business Awards returns for its 11th year to acknowledge the pioneering work and impact generated by businesses and initiatives across the Mid-West.
Following a restricted lunchtime event last year due to Covid-related restrictions, the Regional Business Awards and president's dinner will take place on November 18 in the Limerick Strand Hotel.
The judging panel has shortlisted companies across eight categories, hearing the inspirational journeys of resilience and ingenuity from organisations across the region, as well as collaborative initiatives and foundations working to support an array of divisions across the Mid-West.
"Once again, the judges were blown away by the very high standard, there was much and repeated debate, I'm told, with tough decisions made," Dee Ryan, Limerick Chamber chief executive said.
"We are so proud in Limerick Chamber to be able to shed light on the many wonderful stories shared, and of course, help recognise and celebrate the efforts of so many," she said.
Dr Liam Brown, vice-president of research, development and innovation at Technological University of the Shannon, the overall sponsor of the award, said: "As we strive to deeply connect to our community, as we seek to understand your needs as businesses, not for profits and individual, these awards aim to showcase and celebrate the best in class in business achievements in the current environment."
Eleven 14 Coffee Roasters
Agriguardian Limited
Thomondgate Limerick Whiskey
Serosep Limited
OBW Technologies
DesignPro Automation
Helium Arts
Rape Crisis Midwest
St Gabriel’s Foundation
Adare Manor
Stryker
Aoife McNamara Limited
Lidl Corbally
Fitzgerald Woodlands House Hotel and Spa
Adare Manor
Dankso Foods
Impact Labelling
GGL Monitoring Services Ltd
Three Ireland
Cook Medical
Stryker
IDEAM Cluster
National Learning Network (Rehab Group)
I Love Limerick