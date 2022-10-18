AIB drops down in customer service table as credit unions remain top

AIB's decision to remove cash services from 70 of its branches which it ultimately reversed has seen the bank's customer service score plummet in a new survey.

Ireland's largest bank fell 51 places to 125th within the performance index devised by The CX Company and carried out by Amarách Research

The report shows that credit unions strengthened their position at the top of the table for customer services, a place they have held for the past eight years.

Pharmacies also dominate the top 10 companies, but new entrants include Dunnes Stores and Vhi Healthcare.

Ireland's top ten brands for customer experience. Source: The CX Company

In contrast, companies, and organisations such as eir, Facebook and the HSE were among the worst performers in the survey of almost 140 brands.

Overall, the country's customer experience (CX) score bounced back this year, rising by a record 3% as companies absorbed the lessons of covid while exiting lockdown. This falls a significant fall in 2021.

Some of the biggest jumpers in the 2022 CX league table include Currys PC World, Woodies, Abrakebabra, Donedeal.ie and DHL.

However, it was a difficult year for AIB with one in four customers saying their experience has got worse.

While both the record €83m fine for the tracker mortgage scandal and its ill-advised decision to remove cash services from 70 of its branches – which it ultimately reversed – definitely impacted its standing with customers," CX chairman Michael Killeen said.

"Customers complain about the lack of staff, the inability to talk to staff on the phone or in person, the lack of foreign exchange and cash facilities as well as increased fees and charges. AIB badly needs to focus on CX as a core strategy," he said.

Another sector which was badly affected by external factors was utilities, especially energy companies which were forced to pass on dramatic price increases. While customers of Bord Gais Energy, Electric Ireland, Energia and Flogas were naturally unhappy with the price increases, Mr Killeen said they are also angry with the lack of customer support, frustrated over the companies’ inability to take their calls and in many cases confused over billing and in particular how the first €200 Government grant was applied.

Report author and CEO of The CX Company Cathy Summers said one of the key trends identified in this year’s survey was that investing in CX, especially in turbulent times, pays dividends.

“Customers who have seen tangible improvements in their experiences with organisations are willing to pay up to 36% more for a better experience," she said.

"Listening to customer feedback, acting upon issues, and putting a process of continuous CX improvement in place is an effective way of reducing customer churn and this in turn enables companies to manage their pricing strategy, including increases, much more effectively.”