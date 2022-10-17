Fidelity Investments to create 300 new jobs in Ireland

Financial services firm Fidelity Investments announced it will create 300 new jobs in Ireland over the next two years.

The majority of these roles will be based in Galway, while 100 jobs will be located in Dublin.

“The expansion reflects positively on the strength of the fintech ecosystem here,” said outgoing CEO of IDA Ireland Martin Shanahan.

“The investment also endorses IDA’s long-term strategy of partnering with existing clients based in Dublin to expand into second sites in regional locations, to tap into the talent base available across the country,” he added.

The added roles will grow Fidelity Investment’s Irish workforce to 1,800, including a pipeline of graduate jobs. The company’s Irish operations were set up around 25 years ago.

“We are excited to be growing our operations in Ireland again. In recent years we have had exceptional success in recruiting high quality candidates and look forward to welcoming our new associates over the coming months,” said Lorna Martyn, Ireland regional chair and SVP of technology at Fidelity Investments.

Most of the potential employees will join the company’s technology team and work on software engineering, cybersecurity and the application of data among other responsibilities.

Fidelity Investments Ireland serves 32m customers around the world. The organisation in Ireland has grown steadily from a workforce of 400 in 2013 to almost 1,500 today.

Fidelity Investments have clients in asset management, brokerages, and administration.