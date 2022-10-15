Irish Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority adds key executives

Michael Finn and Jonathan Hoare have been appointed as executive members of the Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority, the three-person executive that leads the regulator of Ireland’s sea-fisheries and sea-food production sectors.

Michael and Jonathan will work with Paschal Hayes, executive chair of the SFPA, to ensure the effective regulation of Ireland’s sea-fisheries sector, promoting and encouraging compliance with national and EU sea-fisheries legislation and sea-food safety law.

Paschal Hayes said: “Jonathan and Michael will bring a wealth of experience to the SFPA, which has an ambitious strategy of development underway as part of our work to ensure the continued delivery of an effective, efficient and transparent regulatory framework to underpin Ireland’s vital and valuable sea-fisheries and seafood production sector.

“I am looking forward to working closely with both Jonathan and Michael on this exciting and ambitious work and to ensure the ongoing sustainability of Ireland’s marine resources for current and future generations.”

Michael Finn is a former assistant commissioner of An Garda Síochána, where he was responsible for policing and security in the southern region. His previous responsibilities included being part of the Senior Leadership Team and contributing to overall organisational strategy, policing and the delivery of policing and security outcomes.

Jonathan Hoare formerly worked as a programme manager with responsibility for co-ordinating and implementing the South-West Regional Enterprise Plan and also held the position of director of communications and public affairs for the Irish Local Development Network. He has held several public service roles including work with the Houses of the Oireachtas and as a former Ministerial advisor.

The appointments were announced by Agriculture Food and Marine Minister, Charlie McConalogue.

The SFPA is the independent statutory body responsible for the regulation of the sea-fisheries and the sea-food production sectors. It promotes compliance with the EU Common Fisheries Policy, sea-fisheries law and food safety law relating to fish and fish products, verifies compliance and, where necessary, enforces it.

The SFPA's mandate covers all fishing vessels operating within Ireland’s 200-mile limit, over 2,000 Irish registered fishing vessels wherever they operate, and all seafood produced in Ireland’s seafood processing companies. The SFPA operates through a network of regional port offices situated at Ireland’s main fishery harbours.