AIB to increase its fixed-rate mortgages by 0.5%

These changes will not affect any of the bank’s variable or tracker mortgage rates
AIB said more than half of their mortgage customers are already on a fixed-rate mortgage.

Fri, 14 Oct, 2022 - 13:30
Alan Healy

AIB said it will increase its fixed-rate mortgage products by 0.5% across its AIB, EBS and Haven brands.

The move follows the European Central Bank’s recent decisions to raise interest rates by 1.25% since July and the wider rising interest rate environment.

These changes will not affect any of the bank’s variable or tracker mortgage rates, while existing fixed mortgage rates are also not affected. 

The new rates are effective from the close of business today. However, customers who draw down a new mortgage by November 14 can avail of the previous fixed rates.

AIB has until now only passed on the ECB interest rate increases to tracker mortgage customers as the bank is contractually obliged to do.

Trevor Grant, Chairperson of the Association of Irish Mortgage Advisors said they welcomed the four-week period allowing those already approved for mortgages to draw them down and avail of the previous rate.

