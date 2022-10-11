Cork-based Musgrave buys Italian food and wine importer Italicatessen

Cork-based wholesale and retail group Musgrave has acquired Italicatessen, an importer of food and wine, for an undisclosed sum.

Italicatessen was founded in 2002 and has since grown in popularity, reaching 900 customers.

“Musgrave will open access to the largest wholesale and foodservice distribution network in Ireland. This will enable us to grow, while ensuring the long-term sustainability of our business,” said Christian Reolon, managing director of Italicatessen.

Italicatessen is a family-run business based in Wicklow, employing around 75 people. It will operate as a standalone business with the existing management team and staff working within the broader Musgrave wholesale business.

Musgrave is Ireland's largest wholesale grocery distributor and owner of two grocery chains, SuperValu and Centra.

“The acquisition happens at a great time for us, given the momentum of the business,” said Mr Reolon.

Over the past 20 years Italicatessen has established relationships with leading producers in Italy. It also has a distribution base in Brentford, the UK. Italicatessen employs 12 people across the UK.

The acquisition is part of Musgrave’s wider strategy to grow a “world-class” food and beverage business with particular focus on foodservice and wholesale.

The contract with Italicatessen will enable Musgrave to meet growing consumer demand for high-quality fresh products imported directly from their country of origin.

“Whether it’s Italian, French, Spanish or Mexican food, consumers now expect the quality and taste to match the experience they have when eating in these countries. Italicatessen brings that authenticity to customers looking for locally sourced Italian products,” said Noel Keeley, CEO of Musgrave.

Earlier this year, Musgrave also announced a new €25m sustainability investment, which will be shared amongst its stores. In the Republic of Ireland, Musgrave is spending €50,000 per SuperValu store and €28,000 per Centra store.

The company indirectly and directly employs over 41,000 people in more than 1,000 stores and offices.