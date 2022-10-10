Measures that could help reduce the gender pensions gap

Anne O’Doherty, Head of Life & Pensions, Quintas Wealth Management, examines measures that can help women to take control of their financial planning and pensions.

What is causing Ireland's gender pensions gap? Research cites many factors for their contribution to the gap.

Among the biggest is the higher involvement of women in part-time work and in important unpaid tasks such as caring responsibilities, including childminding and elder care. Roles that attract lower salaries then male counterparts.

Research from the ESRI shows that the gender pension gap in Ireland stands at 35%. The gap emerges due to differences in incomes from private and occupational pensions.

Where 55% of retired men received a private or occupational pension, this compared to only 28% of women receiving the same. Lower years of participation in the workforce among women was a large contributory factor to this.

Women are also more likely to be part-time workers, whether that’s due to childcare or other commitments. Part-time workers do not always receive full PRSI credits, and consequently, receive a reduced state pension. This is a key reason why women are particularly dependent on the State to pay their pension in retirement.

In addition to earning less, and more likely to be working part-time, women also have a longer life expectancy. This means more years in retirement, increasing their financial precariousness later in life.

But quite simply, men are earning more. €48,000 is the average annual salary women are earning, where men are earning €58,000 on average. This gender salary disparity reaches as much as €20,000 annually between the ages of 55-64. As pension contributions are largely paid as % of salary, base salaries are pivotal to the funding process.

A 2018 survey from Standard Life showed women were also less prepared for retirement than men. The survey found that a vast majority of women (71%) did not know how to start a pension and almost 90% of respondents also said they would like assistance with their retirement planning. With Covid-19 in the intervening years, having a greater negative on female financial wellness this issue remains.

Gender pensions gap: What are the solutions?

Financial awareness is critical. I believe, as a financial advisor, we have a huge role to play in educating women about the options that are available to them in their pension planning.

While there are positive examples internationally where advocacy groups work to raise awareness of the impact that taking time out for having/caring for children can have on pension saving (e.g. the Finnish Center for Pensions developed a calculator for new parents to understand the financial impact of the length of parental leave that they take – this shows at which point their benefit accrual will start to suffer if they take a longer period of leave), there are few sources of information about the impact of parental leave on pension contributions here in Ireland.

Many women find that their retirement options are disrupted during a divorce. Communication around the options available in these circumstances should increase women’s awareness of the possibility and importance of splitting retirement assets.

These options include Pension Adjustment Orders (PAOs). In many cases, a pension fund can be the second largest financial asset after the family home and can be crucial in mitigating poverty in retirement where a woman agreed to take time out for child-rearing obligations while her partner continued to work full-time, accumulating pension contributions.

Government intervention is needed. Changes at a government level to provide a fairer system for all, with specific tax measures. For example, the tax-efficient contributions allowed could be increased for people when their pension is paused due to unpaid maternity, parental or carer's leave or a tax-efficient pension contributions to a partner’s fund while they are on leave.

The government is also working on an upcoming auto-enrolment programme. Auto-enrolment could be a successful solution as only 47% of all workers have a private pension, and there are questions around the viability of the State pension for an aging Ireland.

As a female financial advisor, I can say that one of the most important solutions is for women to take control of their financial planning and pensions. Start your pension as soon as you start working, get professional advice on the best options for you and put a plan in place. Then review this plan yearly to manage your changing circumstances and ensure you mitigate the pensions gender gap.

