Wetherspoon's loss narrows despite higher costs

Last week, Wetherspoon's rival Mitchells & Butlers also warned of tighter margins
Wetherspoon's loss narrows despite higher costs

Wetherspoon's results also come after it said earlier this year that higher costs of labour and repairs were hurting its bottom line.

Fri, 07 Oct, 2022 - 08:42

Pub operator J D Wetherspoon's annual loss narrowed from a year ago, even as the company battled soaring energy and labour costs.

Pub groups in the UK, still reeling from the Covid-19 pandemic, are now grappling with rising costs of everything from labour and ingredients to energy, and the threat of lower consumer spending as inflation in the country continues to soar.

Last week, Wetherspoon's rival Mitchells & Butlers also warned of tighter margins in its new financial year on higher costs.

Wetherspoon's results also come after it said earlier this year that higher costs of labour and repairs were hurting its bottom line.

On Friday, the company reported a loss of £30.4m (€34.7m) for the 12 months ended July 31, compared with £154.7m (€176.44m) loss last year.

"Perhaps the biggest threat to the hospitality industry is the possibility of further lockdowns and restrictions" Chairman Tim Martin said.

Like-for-like sales for the first nine weeks of the financial year was 10.1% higher than the same period last year, the company said.

Reuters

More in this section

Ryanair to base third aircraft at Shannon adding two new routes Ryanair to base third aircraft at Shannon adding two new routes
Apple Store in Singapore Apple secures ruling to slash €1.1bn fine            
Eli Lilly seeks approval for obesity drug in the US Eli Lilly seeks approval for obesity drug in the US
<p>New roles: (top row) Ken Lynch, Chloé Sullivan, Micheál O’Cinneide; (bottom row) Eilish Devine, Peter O’Donovan, Ross Little. </p>

Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.231 s