Mastertrusts: Myths and reality

A recent article bemoaned the fact that so few pension schemes were moving to Mastertrusts. Implicitly someone wasn’t doing their job. But is it that simple? Are Mastertrusts the way of the future and only troglodytes can fail to see this?

I believe the situation is much more nuanced and there are very good reasons why this option might not be chosen. First, a bit of disclosure is necessary. The author is a director of companies which are currently providing services to several Mastertrusts both in Ireland and Malta. Arguably, this biases me in their favour, and I do acknowledge that they can be a good option in the right set of circumstances.

A second bit of disclosure. I am also a director of a company which provides independent trusteeship of stand-alone pension schemes allowing to operate efficiently and cost effectively on their own. In effect a direct competitor to Mastertrusts.

With these compensating biases disclosed we can get to the meat of the matter. Why don’t schemes favour Mastertrusts more? I believe there are three main reasons why Mastertrusts are not flying out the door; who makes the decision? what are the benefits?, and what are the alternatives?

Nowadays a pension scheme is typically run by a professional trustee who is charged with collecting in the contributions and investing them safely and wisely to deliver a good retirement for the members. In the normal course a scheme trustee does not have the power to look at alternatives to the scheme.

Therefore, the Mastertrust option can only arise if the employer puts it on the table. The employer however does not normally have the ability to move the existing scheme to a Mastertrust. That decision rests with the trustee. This creates a dilemma. For the employer to get maximum benefit it needs the accumulated value of the existing scheme to transfer to its chosen Mastertrust.

For the trustees however the situation is much more complicated. Where they have the choice to continue the existing scheme a move to a Mastertrust would require them to conclude that they, the trustees, will never be needed again. In essence they must make themselves redundant.

Some employers can force the issue by winding-up the existing scheme, but that can be perceived as attacking members benefits. If an employer still bears scars from the demise of a Defined Benefit scheme, they won’t want to go down that road.

Even if the employer does wind-up the scheme (and thus end the role of the trustee) the trustee must still decide where the existing benefits go. The options will include Buy Out Bonds and PRSAs as well as the full range of Mastertrusts in Ireland and Malta. There is no guarantee that the trustees will reach the same conclusions as the employer. Given the potential to upset employees and fall out with trustees, many employers will be wary of moving too quickly on this point.

The second question that arises with Mastertrusts — are they a better option? Often touted merits are cost saving and reduction in employer involvement. The latter is a double-edged sword. If an employer is paying that much money for a benefit they will want to be involved. Also, if you no longer have independent trustees of your own scheme — who will look at the options and alternatives every few years? This work will automatically fall back on the employer.

Mastertrusts can appear to save money. Costs currently borne directly by the employer (for example trustees fees) will now be paid by the Mastertrust — a potential saving for the employer. However, if the members aren’t better off then this option won’t wash with the existing trustees. Or with the employees. In fact, the manoeuvre could be seen as the employer dumping costs on employees — a HR disaster.

This problem can be overcome if the employer sweetens the pot — increasing the benefit for employees. However, this will reduce or eliminate the cost saving for the employer.

Another feature of Mastertrusts that will cause employers pause for thought is — the track record and security of Mastertrusts. Many of these are recently created vehicles which are adequately but not excessively capitalised. It is a big decision to say such an entity is offering a better option that a long established insurance company with billions in capital and a decades long track record. If it works — great. If it doesn’t it will come back to haunt the employer.

A third reason why Mastertrusts aren’t for every employer is the alternatives. The government is proposing to provide PRSAs with tax relief similar to occupational schemes. This could be a realistic alternative to Mastertrusts.

The government is also proposing to introduce an auto-enrolment scheme. Again, this could be a viable alternative for employers. It may also be an easier sell to employees that your money is now with the State. Even if the employer isn’t around your money is still secured.

The problem is that (at the time of writing this article) full details of these two options are not yet known. Given the strategic nature of the decision on Mastertrusts it will be sensible to wait and consider all the options.

Overseas experience would suggest that Mastertrusts will become a bigger part of the Irish pensions landscape. The same sources would also suggest that other options will also prosper. It is vital for employers in the first place, and trustees in the second place, to make their decision properly, to not simply assume the option being touted is the best available, to seek independent advice and to be aware of the alternatives. Remember that those that “act in haste” usually get to “repent at leisure”.

