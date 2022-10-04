Ryanair carries record 15.9 million passengers for a September     

Ryanair flew 15.9 million passengers in September, its third busiest month ever and up 13% on pre-Covid levels as the low-cost carrier consolidates its position as Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers.

The jump in traffic meant Ryanair also flew more passengers in September than in any of its busiest summer months before the Covid-19 pandemic struck. Until this year, its busiest month was August 2019 when it carried 14.9 million passengers.