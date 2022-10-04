Ulster Bank delays account closure deadline

Ulster Bank will enforce non-operational markers on accounts on November 4, instead of the previously decided date of October 8.
Many of the remaining Ulster Bank customers have opened new accounts with another bank but some are struggling to transfer payments they get from social welfare.

Tue, 04 Oct, 2022 - 15:28
Cáit Caden

Over 30% Ulster Bank customers have yet to completely close their accounts, forcing the bank to change the date that they will freeze remaining accounts.

“We will proceed with our plans carefully, safely and in an orderly fashion. We will maintain contact with our key stakeholders to ensure support for customers throughout this phase of our withdrawal,” said Ulster Bank chief executive Jane Howard.

“It is crucial for all customers to understand that their notice to Choose-Move-Close still stands and they do need to take action on their current and deposit accounts when they receive their notice from us,” she added.

Many of the remaining customers have opened new accounts with another bank but some are struggling to transfer payments they get from social welfare to their new banking provider, leading to extended use of their Ulster Bank accounts.

One of the key payments impacting a majority of customers is the additional child benefit payment, which is expected to be made by November 1.

The Central Bank said that Ulster Bank and KBC must be agile enough to respond to consumer behaviour throughout this period.

“Our priority remains that this exercise is completed in a time bound way, which provides a good customer experience and ensures stability and continuity in the banking services people need to live their lives,” the regulator said.

Ulster Bank and KBC announced plans to leave the retail banking market in the Republic last year.

