Finance Ireland raises mortgage interest rate by up to 2%

Firm is Ireland's largest non-bank lender
Finance Ireland raises mortgage interest rate by up to 2%

Following the rate increase, a 20-year fixed rate mortgage will be priced from 4.6% to 5%.

Mon, 03 Oct, 2022 - 09:18
Alan Healy

Ireland's largest non-bank lender Finance Ireland is to raise its variable and fixed rates for mortgage products by between 1.5% and 2%.

The new rates will come into effect immediately for new business. Mortgages applications which have been approved and which are drawn down before close of business on Friday of this week will continue to avail of existing rates.

In a statement, the firm said that following the rate increase, a 20-year fixed rate mortgage will be priced from 4.6% to 5% depending on the loan-to-value percentage band.

In July, Finance Ireland completed a €50m equity raise with support from two global investment managers and last week the company published its accounts which reported pre-tax profits (for 2021) of €28m(up from €9.7m for 2020). The accounts also showed that in 2021 the company reported new lending of over €1bn – an increase of 54% on 2020.

"Over 80% of our loan applications in the past year have been for fixed terms of 10 years or more as customers look to lock in certainty in a period of widely forecasted interest rate increases," Finance Ireland said in a statement. "Overall, we have funded strong mortgage volumes through this year, however these interest rate increases we are implementing are a direct result of significant increases in funding costs over recent months."

More in this section

Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland
Financial advice research Sterling rallies but remains the 'world's most volatile major currency'
Nike shares tumble 10% as unwanted sports goods erode profit outlook Nike shares tumble 10% as unwanted sports goods erode profit outlook
Consumer Reports Auto Reliability

Tesla deliveries miss estimates, as the company battles supply chain issues

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.226 s