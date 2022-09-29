Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Business Talk, Esri Ireland, Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland, IPUT Real Estate, Bank of Ireland and Magnet+.

Louise McBride has been appointed as an account manager with media relations and communications agency Business Talk. She will support the management of client accounts, media relations, preparation of press releases and other communications material, developing and rolling out media campaigns, working with Peter Mitchell, principal of Business Talk, and with Kerrie Collins, director. She brings more than 20 years of media experience to the role. She has previously worked as personal finance editor with the Sunday Independent for 15 years. She was also personal finance correspondent with the Sunday Business Post for three years. She holds a first-class honours degree in Journalism in Dublin City University, 1993-1997.

Padraig Quinn has been appointed as customer success manager with digital mapping specialist Esri Ireland. In this new role, Padraig will be responsible for leading project teams in providing Esri’s solutions to customers across Ireland. He will develop the business by managing proposals, tenders, resources, and new service offerings. Padraig joined Esri Ireland in 2017 and has held various senior consulting roles and led teams across project planning, delivery, and management. He previously worked as a GIS consultant for Dublin City Council. Padraig holds a Master of Science in GIS and Remote Sensing from Maynooth University as well as a certificate in Project Management from Prince2Practioner.

Miriam Hughes has been appointed as chair of Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland. She takes over from interim chair Suzanne McElligott. She brings 30+ years of experience in advertising and marketing, notably as group CEO of media agency DDFH&B. She currently chairs Bus Eireann and Pluto, and is a director of eir and Córas Iompair Éireann. She has also been on the IAPI board; she is a past president of the Marketing Institute of Ireland, the Association of Advertisers in Ireland and chair of Barnardo’s. She holds a B.Comm and an MBS in Marketing from UCDE and she is also a chartered director of the Institute of Directors.

Annette Kröger has been appointed as a non-executive director with IPUT Real Estate, whose assets include offices and logistics assets in Dublin. She is CEO Europe of Allianz Real Estate. She is a member of its global executive committee of Allianz Real Estate, which has €90bn of assets under management. She was also CEO of Allianz Real Estate North & Central Europe and Allianz Real Estate Germany. She has also worked in real estate with Goldman Sachs. She holds an MBA from Georgia State University, Atlanta. She is a fellow of Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and an executive committee member of ULI Germany.

Gráinne Henson has been appointed as head of health sector with Bank of Ireland’s business banking sectors team. She will focus on growing the bank’s health service lending and funding operations, working with healthcare providers through the post-pandemic challenges facing the sector. She brings over 30 years’ experience of health service management in Ireland and the UK. She also ran her own start-up company, and since 2014 has held senior roles as director of operations and nursing within several Irish private nursing home groups. She is registered general nurse. She holds a health specific MBA from City University, London and a diploma in Dementia Care, from TCD.

Patrick Masterson has been appointed as head of strategy and business performance with connectivity network Magnet+. In his new role, Patrick will bring expert leadership skills and knowledge to help Magnet+ grow and expand its network and to provide customers with the highest quality services possible. He brings more than 20 years’ experience across a variety of areas including commercial, sales, marketing and contract negotiations, driving commercial activities to help businesses grow and perform. Patrick has previously been commercial director and chief commercial officer of several leading Irish companies including Arnotts, Oneview Healthcare and Tracworx. He holds an MBA from Henley Business School, UK.