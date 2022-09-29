Bank of Ireland fined more than €100m over tracker mortgage scandal

Bank of Ireland has been fined a record €100.5m for its involvement with the tracker mortgage scandal.

This marks the end of the Central Bank’s seven-year-long investigation into the tracker scandal across Irish banking.

The regulator has already fined all other banks involved in the industry-wide scandal that had its roots in lenders removing the benefits of trackers from their customers more than a dozen years ago.

Banks had put aside millions of euro to cover the fines and the costs of compensation and retribution.

In June, the Central Bank slapped a record fine of €96.7m on the AIB and its EBS lender over the tracker scandal.

Permanent TSB was the first of the big banking groups to be sanctioned in 2019, under a settlement agreement in which it was fined €21m. Subsequently, KBC Bank was fined €18m and Ulster Bank had to pay €38m, also for dozens of regulatory breaches.

Mortgage industry experts have long questioned a regulatory process that means that senior bankers have escaped personal censure for their part in a scandal that involved in people losing their homes.

Critics have also pointed out that the fines and huge costs linked to the investigation are effectively passed onto customers.

The State has sold its remaining shares in Bank of Ireland, completing the bank's return to private ownership.

The Government stated that it had recovered almost €6.7bn in cash from the sale of its shares, this comes after €4.7bn of taxpayer funds were used to support the bank during the financial crisis.

Bank of Ireland is the first Irish lender to return to private ownership in full since the Government pumped €64bn into the financial system in 2009.