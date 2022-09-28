Boohoo issues profit warning as shoppers cut back on clothes

The stock has fallen about 70% this year to around the lowest since 2016.
Boohoo issues profit warning as shoppers cut back on clothes

Shoppers are tightening their purse strings in the UK, Boohoo’s home market, as inflation soars to the highest in four decades.

Wed, 28 Sep, 2022 - 08:01
Katie Linsell

Boohoo Group cut its profit guidance for the year as soaring energy and food bills stopped consumers from splashing out on clothes and shoes.

The British online fashion retailer now expects an earnings margin of between 3% and 5%, compared with previous guidance of 4% to 7%. Boohoo said Wednesday that revenue dipped 10% in the first half, and is expected to keep falling due to inflation and weaker consumer demand.

Boohoo, whose other brands include PrettyLittleThing and Nasty Gal, reported its first-ever UK sales decline in June as the cost-of-living crisis adds to supply-chain woes and waning pandemic consumer trends. The company also cut its sales projections twice last year and is recovering from a labour scandal in 2020 which sparked governance changes.

The stock has fallen about 70% this year to around the lowest since 2016.

Shoppers are tightening their purse strings in the UK, Boohoo’s home market, as inflation soars to the highest in four decades and as new Prime Minister Liz Truss’s emergency measures have yet to ease the load on consumers. Sales in the UK, which accounts for 62% of group revenues, declined by 4% on the prior half year, in part due to a much higher rate of product returns.

A recent report from the British Retail Consortium and KPMG said clothing sales in the UK were “sluggish” in August and shoppers are pulling back on any spending that isn’t essential.

Further afield, Boohoo’s performance in the US was also below expectations with revenue dropping 29% on the prior half with revenue also down 2% in the rest of Europe.

Boohoo started charging customers £1.99 (€2.22) for returns this summer, following Zara owner Inditex SA imposing fees for online returns to tempt customers back into its brick-and-mortar stores. It reiterated Wednesday that return rates are “up significantly” from a year ago and higher than pre-pandemic levels.

-Bloomberg

More in this section

Irish Independent owner to shut Newry printing press Irish Independent owner to shut Newry printing press
Origin's revenues jump delivering record earnings per share Origin's revenues jump delivering record earnings per share
Revenues at Irish unit of Stripe climb 66% to reach $2.25bn in 2021 Revenues at Irish unit of Stripe climb 66% to reach $2.25bn in 2021
<p>Sarah O'Shea, manager of The Stuffed Olive in Bantry. Picture: Eddie O'Hare</p>

The Stuffed Olive seeks support for soaring energy costs

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.229 s