Irish Independent owner to shut Newry printing press

Mediahuis to move the printing of its titles to the Irish Times Group's facility in Citywest in Dublin
Mediahuis publishes the Irish Independent, Sunday Independent and a number of regional titles.

Tue, 27 Sep, 2022 - 18:59
Alan Healy

Irish Independent publisher Mediahuis is to close its printing press in Newry, Co Down and move the printing of its titles to the Irish Times Group's facility in Citywest in Dublin.

Mediahuis said the proposal to close the printing facility was a direct consequence of reduced newspaper volumes and escalating prices, including substantial distribution costs. 

It is expected the print site will be vacated by the beginning of 2023. The group publishes the Irish Independent, Sunday Independent, and a number of regional titles.

The group had consolidated its print requirements from three previously owned facilities into one centralised site in Newry and already had certain sub-contracting arrangements in place with a number of third-party service providers.

In a statement, Mediahuis said it was intended that the group’s titles will be printed with the Irish Times and other third-party providers, "with the aim of optimising the distribution network and reducing transport requirements and carbon footprint".

The group’s Northern titles, the Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life will continue to be printed in Northern Ireland.

Mediahuis also confirmed its intention to cease publication of its North Dublin weekly newspaper title the Fingal Independent. It said a decrease in revenues in the suburban regions covered by the paper combined with a very strong increase in costs meant the standalone print title is no longer profitable. The last issue will appear on October 26.

"We will commence a period of consultation and engagement to ensure that these employees are fully supported throughout the process, and we will do our utmost to communicate transparently and to manage the transition as efficiently as possible," Mediahuis said.

