Cork founders of hemp clothing brand Firkail say retailers can't afford physical shops anymore 

Cork sisters Orla and Aoife Lynch left their full-time careers as a web designer and an operations manager with Apple to set up a hemp-based clothing company called Firkail.

The Kinsale-based brand Firkail was set up when the sisters decided to make career changes during the pandemic to better suit their own interests and family life.

“The corporate world is very inviting in terms of money and benefits, but then I suppose you just have to look back to what’s important to you,” said Aoife.

The pair were inspired by their self-starter father and shared a lifelong ambition to set up their own company. Their interests eventually pulled them towards retail and fashion, which led to the launch of Firkail about two months ago.

“We both always wanted to do something ourselves. It’s kind of in our blood because our dad would have been an entrepreneur,” said Orla.

Firkail, like many other retail businesses created in recent years, is completely online and a bricks-and-mortar shop does not look like its in the brand’s immediate future.

“I’d love to open a shop at some stage but there’s no way cost-wise that we could afford that now,” said Aoife.

“I don’t know how shops survive when they have to deal with rent, staffing and electricity,” she added.

The rising cost of running a business has led to many retailers migrating completely online, which the sisters say is to the detriment of towns and villages across Ireland.

“There’s so many towns in Ireland with beautiful store fronts and they’re empty,” said Orla.

Pop-up shops

They plan on organising a range of pop-up shops to give customers a physical experience of the brand.

The sisters have not escaped all the economic obstacles impacting retailers by operating solely online. One of the major challenges facing the company is supply chain delays.

“Not getting accurate timelines is very frustrating,” said Orla.

They are currently using American hemp which is manufactured in China, but they are optimistic about the future of local production.

“The regulations are still there with hemp but I just feel in the next few years it will get more popular,” Orla said.

Industrial hemp can be legally grown in Ireland under licence from the Department of Health for a range of uses, including fibre, food and feed. These fibres though are usually exported to manufacturers in Europe.

The use of hemp in the casual clothing on Firkail's site is the unique selling point for the company, said the founders, as it is a sustainable, durable and soft fabric. Therefore verging away from it would damage the business model.

“We didn’t want to feel like we were becoming the problem”, said Aoife. She added they didn’t want to contribute to the “catastrophic waste” created by the fast fashion industry.

They are currently in talks with an Irish company which is working on a project that would use Irish hemp which would be manufactured in Europe, which would reduce supply chain risks.

This company aims to be able to grow and manufacture hemp fibres in Ireland in two years. However, a skills shortage is creating obstacles to achieve this goal.

“I contacted so many people way back at the start in manufacturing in Ireland and they were saying that the actual trade itself is lost in Ireland. That skillset is just gone, and plus the cost of it as well,” said Aoife.

Despite the pressures of running a retail business in the current environment, the sisters said they saw steady revenue streams in the first few weeks of trading and expect their customers to return once their stock builds up.

“We started seeing the trickle of people we didn’t know buying the clothes and get excited,” said Orla.

“You should see the value for money once you start buying from us and you would hope they’d come back,” she said.

They are currently seeing a dip in customer activity on their site, but attribute that to waiting for more stock to come in rather than shoppers tightening their belts due to the rapid rise in the cost of living.

“Our stock was very low when we launched and now if you look at our site, there’s hardly anything there,” said Orla.

“We’re hoping right now it’s quiet because our stock is so low,” she said.

The sisters have not received any funding for Firkail apart from investment from friends and family but have not ruled out applying for grants in future.