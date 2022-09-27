Only 4% of North American car production is electric

Only 4% of North American car production is electric

A Tesla 2021 Model X sports-utility vehicle sits at a Tesla dealership. Car companies say they need to keep selling internal-combustion vehicles to fund the R&D necessary for the EV transition.

Tue, 27 Sep, 2022 - 08:44
Kyle Stock

North American factories made 7.4 million cars and trucks in the first half of this year, but only 323,000 of them were battery-powered, according to BloombergNEF and market forecaster LMC Automotive. 

That calculus is contributing to the dearth of affordable electric options, and means it will likely be years before everyone in the US with electric vehicle (EV) dreams is able to realise them.

“For the last two years or so, you’ve seen demand outpace supply,” says BloombergNEF analyst Corey Cantor. 

The lopsided production is a result of both tricky economics and manufacturing complexity. 

Car companies say they need to keep selling internal-combustion vehicles to fund the R&D necessary for the EV transition. Many are also rushing to simultaneously secure battery supplies, add EV assembly lines and hit ambitious deadlines for sunsetting their gas-powered machines.

But as consumer interest in electric options picks up rapidly, carmakers already find themselves playing catch-up. Some of the world’s largest car companies — including Honda, Stellantis and Toyota — have yet to produce an American EV, while Tesla accounted for more than three-quarters of the electric cars manufactured in North America in the first half of this year. 

Asian factories

Meanwhile, Asian factories are cranking out roughly five times as many electric vehicles, according to LMC, and European production is nearly double.

“If you invest in inventory too early, you run into cash-flow issues; if you invest too late, you miss out on demand,” says Kathy Gersch, founder of Kotter International consultancy. “In this case, they’re really, really late.”  

At Ford, 3% of North American production in the first half of the year was electric, while large gas-powered trucks and SUVs comprised more than two-thirds of its domestic output. Bloomberg

#transport
<p>Origin also completed the first phase of the disposal of property in Cork generating cash flow of €19.5m. File Pic: Larry Cummins</p>

Origin's revenues jump delivering record earnings per share

READ NOW

