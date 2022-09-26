EasyJet to scrap carbon offsetting for investments in cutting emissions           

EasyJet said it would scrap its carbon-offsetting scheme at the end of the year and instead target a 78% drop in emissions by 2050 via investments in efficient aircraft, sustainable aviation fuel, and operating improvements.

The airline said it had contracted all its sustainable aviation fuel needs for the next five years from its supplier, while it was also investing in technology to optimise the descent of its aircraft.

The new measures follow its fleet upgrade programme using more fuel-efficient Airbus A320neo aircraft, and a partnership with engine maker Rolls-Royce to test the use of hydrogen in turbofan engines.

"We believe this is doable. We recognise it is ambitious as well," chief executive Johan Lundgren said of the new target.

He said the carbon-offsetting programme launched in 2019 was always an interim measure until new technology to reduce the airline's own emissions started to come on stream.

"If you go out and ask the public in general, they would say that the best way to decarbonise the industry would be through this zero-emission technology and that is what we are now putting more attention on to," he told reporters.

EasyJet has been offsetting carbon emissions from the fuel used by its flights since November 2019 with projects that prevent deforestation, plant trees or encourage the take up of renewable energy. There were no supplements on ticket prices to pay for the scheme, the airline said when it was introduced.

Mr Lundgren declined to say how much had been invested in the scheme, which has offset nearly 8.7m tonnes of carbon to date, but he said the total would be exceeded by the measures announced to reduce the carrier's direct emissions.

He said EasyJet would continue to offset on behalf of its customers for bookings until the end of this year, covering flights well into next year.

From January 2023, easyJet said it would offer a voluntary offsetting option for customers.

• Reuters