EasyJet to scrap carbon offsetting for investments in cutting emissions           

Airline to target 78% drop in emissions by 2050 via investments in efficient aircraft, sustainable aviation fuel, and operating improvements
EasyJet to scrap carbon offsetting for investments in cutting emissions           

EasyJet has been offsetting carbon emissions from the fuel used by its flights since November 2019 with projects that prevent deforestation, plant trees or encourage the take up of renewable energy.

Mon, 26 Sep, 2022 - 15:24
Paul Sandle

EasyJet said it would scrap its carbon-offsetting scheme at the end of the year and instead target a 78% drop in emissions by 2050 via investments in efficient aircraft, sustainable aviation fuel, and operating improvements.

The airline said it had contracted all its sustainable aviation fuel needs for the next five years from its supplier, while it was also investing in technology to optimise the descent of its aircraft.

The new measures follow its fleet upgrade programme using more fuel-efficient Airbus A320neo aircraft, and a partnership with engine maker Rolls-Royce to test the use of hydrogen in turbofan engines. 

"We believe this is doable. We recognise it is ambitious as well," chief executive Johan Lundgren said of the new target.

He said the carbon-offsetting programme launched in 2019 was always an interim measure until new technology to reduce the airline's own emissions started to come on stream. 

"If you go out and ask the public in general, they would say that the best way to decarbonise the industry would be through this zero-emission technology and that is what we are now putting more attention on to," he told reporters. 

EasyJet has been offsetting carbon emissions from the fuel used by its flights since November 2019 with projects that prevent deforestation, plant trees or encourage the take up of renewable energy. There were no supplements on ticket prices to pay for the scheme, the airline said when it was introduced.

Mr Lundgren declined to say how much had been invested in the scheme, which has offset nearly 8.7m tonnes of carbon to date, but he said the total would be exceeded by the measures announced to reduce the carrier's direct emissions.

He said EasyJet would continue to offset on behalf of its customers for bookings until the end of this year, covering flights well into next year.

From January 2023, easyJet said it would offer a voluntary offsetting option for customers. 

• Reuters

Read More

Cork Airport launches largest ever winter schedule

More in this section

Cork Airport launches largest ever winter schedule Cork Airport launches largest ever winter schedule
Cork Company of the Year Awards 2023 is launched Cork Company of the Year Awards 2023 is launched
Shell pulls out of Irish offshore wind projects with Simply Blue Shell pulls out of Irish offshore wind projects with Simply Blue
<p>Unilever makes a huge range of grocery products, including Hellmann's, Domestos, Knorr, and Magnum ice cream.   </p>

Unilever boss to leave next year after rocky era for grocery products giant        

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.26 s