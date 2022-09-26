Cork Company of the Year Awards 2023 is launched

Cork Chamber has commenced the search for the region's top businesses for the 2023 Cork Company of the Year Awards.

Now in their 25th year, the awards recognise the diversity and vibrancy that exists in the Cork business community. They are held in association with Vodafone and the Irish Examiner.

The Carbery Group was named the Overall Cork Company of the Year earlier this year along with winning the International award category.

"Looking back over the past 24 years, these awards have revealed some outstanding stories of success with winners representing the vast diversity of our Cork business community, from green tech to pharma, from IT to food and beverage," Cork Chamber President Ronan Murray said. The first winner crowned in 1998 is one of Europe’s most successful family-owned businesses commented Ronan Murray, President of Cork Chamber.

There are four award categories designed to celebrate businesses of varying sizes and stages, and entries are open to all industries. The award categories are Emerging Cork Company of the year (less than four years in business), SME Cork Company of the year (less than 75 employees), Large Cork Company of the year (more than 75 employees) and International Cork Company of the year.

"The Cork Company of the Year Awards are a wonderful opportunity for any business to present their story, their growth and their ambitions to our judging panel," said Naoimh Frawley, Director of People, Operations & Governance with Cork Chamber.

"Together with our sponsor Vodafone Ireland and media partner the Irish Examiner we are looking for Cork’s brightest and best to celebrate your success and give your team the recognition they deserve."

The closing date for all completed applications at www.corkchamber.ie is Friday, October 14. Winners in each category along with the Overall Cork Company of the Year will be announced at an event in February 2023.

Jason Hawkins, CEO of Carbery Group said: "We were honoured to receive the Overall Company of the Year award this year from the Chamber. To be acknowledged by our respected peers for our efforts to run a successful and sustainable business was a very welcome endorsement for us of our approach and focus."