JD Sports is 'cautious' about trading through the year, as UK inflation soars

The FTSE 100 company said pre-tax profit fell to €339m for the six months ended July 30, compared with €418m a year earlier.
JD Sports is 'cautious' about trading through the year, as UK inflation soars

A branch of JD Sports on Oxford Street, central London.

Thu, 22 Sep, 2022 - 09:33
AJose Koilparambil

JD Sports warned it would remain cautious about trading through the rest of the fiscal year as sky-high inflation crimps consumer spending, although the UK's biggest sportswear retailer reaffirmed its annual profit outlook.

The company's comments compound concerns about Britain's cost-of-living crisis, after rival fashion retailers Primark and Asos and online supermarket Ocado Retail all warned about their profits this month.

"Given the widespread macroeconomic uncertainty, inflationary pressures and the potential for further disruption to the supply chain with industrial action a continuing risk in many markets, it is inevitable that we remain cautious about trading through the remainder of the second half," JD Sports said in a statement.

Its sales in the UK, principally online, initially softened in August and early September as customers were slow to take up heavier autumn products while the weather remained relatively warm.

The FTSE 100 company also said pre-tax profit fell to €339m for the six months ended July 30, compared with €418m a year earlier.

-Reuters

More in this section

Banking body meets with farmers to find out why they are not trusted Banking body meets with farmers to find out why they are not trusted
The State's shareholding in Bank of Ireland will 'shortly' reach zero The State's shareholding in Bank of Ireland will 'shortly' reach zero
Abbvie to add 70 jobs at its Cork plant Abbvie to add 70 jobs at its Cork plant
<p>Mr Phelan is most well know for co-founding Sisu Clinic, a chain that provides minor cosmetic procedures such as Botox.</p>

Pat Phelan's new weight loss start up Limbo raises €6m

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.225 s