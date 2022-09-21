The State's shareholding in Bank of Ireland will 'shortly' reach zero

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said Bank of Ireland will soon return to private ownership as the State’s shareholding is expected to reach zero “shortly”.

The State has been gradually selling its shares in the bank since June last year.

“I expect to be able to announce shortly that the State’s directed shareholding has reduced to zero,” said Mr Donohoe during an Oireachtas Finance Committee meeting.

The minister said the proceeds generated from the share trading plan since its launch will be “well over” €800m.

"This will be an important milestone in delivering on the Government's policy to return the banks to private ownership," Mr Donohoe told the Committee.

The share selling process was originally scheduled to finish in January. However, Mr Donohue extended the deadline in May.

The State pumped €4.7bn into Bank of Ireland in 2009 during the financial crash.

Bank of Ireland has since returned over €6bn to the State. This was carried out through the repayment of bailout bonds, share sales, dividends, coupons and guarantee fees.

The State also sold a 5% stake in AIB earlier this year, which reduced its shareholding to 63.5%. The sale generated €305m for taxpayers.

At the meeting, Mr Donohoe also announced that his department's Retail Banking Review is expected to be published in November. He revealed it will contain around 90 recommendations.

“The changes that are underway in our banking sector are a reflection of the wider challenges that the banking sector is facing across the world,” said Mr Donohoe.

Mr Donohoe also discussed the requirement for banks to have a high level of capital compared to other banks in the eurozone at the meeting. This requirement was brought about by the Central Bank after the financial crisis and aims to create a buffer for banking customers in the event of another crisis.

Mr Donohoe said the requirement serves as “a reminder for me to never get to that point again”.

However, the high levels of capital that Irish banks need lead to higher interest rates. Interest rates for Irish banking customers have historically been higher than other countries in the EU even before the recent ECB rate hikes.