Abbvie to add 70 jobs at its Cork plant

Bipharma company Abbvie is to invest €60m at its manufacturing plant in Cork creating 70 additional jobs.

The expansion will include the development of a new facility at its plant in Carrigtwohill that will allow it to support AbbVie’s aesthetics business.

The US company said will also leverage the expansion to carry out upgrades that will improve the carbon footprint of the wider Cork site. Construction will begin next year with manufacturing operations scheduled to begin in 2025.

Along with the current announcement, AbbVie is also embarking on a three-year strategic training programme at the Carrigtwohill facility. The initiative is supported by the Government through the IDA and will enhance and develop key workforce skills to support incoming new technologies.

The Carrigtwohill plant open in 2002 and currently employs approximately 150 people.