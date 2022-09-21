JD Sports to pay former CEO Cowgill over €6m after exit

Cowgill will be paid £3.5m (€5m) over two years for the first measure and £2 million over three years for the second.
JD Sports to pay former CEO Cowgill over €6m after exit

JD Sports’ shares were little changed in early trading. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Wed, 21 Sep, 2022 - 08:37
Katie Linsell

JD Sports Fashion Plc will pay former boss Peter Cowgill at least £5.5m (€6.2m) as part of an exit deal after he was ousted in May amid concerns over the company’s governance practices, including a meeting he held in a parking lot with the head of a rival company.

As part of the accord Cowgill is prevented from working or advising any competitors to the British sports chain and he cannot solicit any of its employees, according to a statement Wednesday. He will also be kept on as a consultant to support chair Andy Higginson and CEO Regis Schultz.

Cowgill will be paid £3.5m (€5m) over two years for the first measure and £2m (€2.2m) over three years for the second. He is also receiving his salary, benefit and bonus up to his departure in May. The company said it would honour “his contractual notice period” of 12 months.

JD Sports’ shares were little changed in early trading.

Cowgill played a key role in the rise of JD Sports and built it into the leading sportswear and sneaker chain in Britain. The company endured some difficult months when he was ousted as it sped up a process to split the chairman and CEO roles.

Cowgill’s departure followed a series of regulatory issues for the brand where it was found to have broken competition law by fixing the prices of certain clothing items.

It was also separately fined nearly £5m by Britain’s antitrust regulator for sharing commercially sensitive information and breaching an order relating to its proposed merger with smaller rival Footasylum. The Competition and Markets Authority said Cowgill had met Footasylum boss Barry Bown twice while it was investigating the merger, including once in a parking lot.

“I am pleased that we have been able to reach this amicable and constructive way forward with Peter covering the next three years,” Higginson said Wednesday. “Peter has hugely valuable experience built over 18 years which we do not want to lose and both Regis and I are delighted to be able to benefit from his considerable talent and advice.”

- Bloomberg

More in this section

Frasers Group financials Mike Ashley loosens control as he steps down from Sports Direct-owner Frasers
TUI stores closures TUI winter bookings catching up to pre-pandemic levels
Hands holding glasses with beer on a table in London British pubs chain Fuller's predicts doubling in energy costs, but looks forward to World Cup boost      
<p>On Screwfix, Kingfisher said it will open 80 new outlets this year, and plans in time to have more than 1,000 stores open in Britain and Ireland.</p>

B&Q and Screwfix owner Kingfisher insists trading still strong amid cost-of-living crisis

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.242 s