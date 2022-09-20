B&Q parent company sees first-half profit fall by 30%

The home improvement retailer which also owns Castorama and Brico Depot in France and other markets, said on Tuesday it made an adjusted pretax profit of €539m in the six months to July 31
Tue, 20 Sep, 2022 - 09:29

Kingfisher, the parent company of B&Q and Screwfix has reported a 29.5% fall in first-half underlying profit but said it was seeing resilience in outdoor and 'big-ticket' category sales trends despite the cost of living crisis.

The home improvement retailer which also owns Castorama and Brico Depot in France and other markets, said on Tuesday it made an adjusted pretax profit of £472m (€539m) in the six months to July 31, a touch ahead of analysts' average forecast and versus £669m (€764m) in the same period last year when its performance was boosted by the pandemic.

Total sales fell 2.8% on a constant currency basis to £6.81bn (€7.78bn), while like-for-like sales fell 4.1%. However, the group said it had won market share.

Kingfisher said it had made an encouraging start to trading in its third quarter, with like-for-like sales to September 17 down 0.7% on the year but up 15.2% on a three-year basis.

It said third-quarter trading was consistent with the full year 2022-23 adjusted pretax profit guidance of about £770m (€880m) set out at the start of the year.

However, it has run several trading scenarios to take into account the potential for a more uncertain economic environment.

It said these point towards profit outcomes of £730m (€834m) to £770m (€880m).

Meanwhile, B&Q has seen an 82% rise in sales of insulation products over the last three weeks year-on-year as people seek ways to limit soaring energy bills, the boss of its owner Kingfisher said.

Chief executive Thierry Garnier told reporters that across the group insulation product sales were up 32% versus 2021 and 70% versus 2019.

  • Reuters

