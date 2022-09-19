Peter Thiel-backed US conservative video network valued at $2bn    

Rumble, the conservative video network backed by billionaire Peter Thiel, became a publicly traded company through a deal with a blank-cheque firm that will value the business at more than $2bn.

The merger with CF Acquisition, a special purpose acquisition company backed by Wall Street firm Cantor Fitzgerald, will deliver $400m in proceeds to Rumble. The company is one of a growing number of alternative media sites attracting new users as US political divisions intensify.