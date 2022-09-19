Uniphar acquires Dublin-headquartered McCauley's Pharmacy Group 

The acquisition will add 37 retail pharmacies to Irish-listed Uniphar's portfolio
Ger Rabbette, chief executive of Uniphar said the acquisition "further improves our leading position in the Irish retail pharmacy market". 

Mon, 19 Sep, 2022 - 08:30
Emma Taggart

Uniphar has announced the acquisition of McCauley Pharmacy Group, subject to approval by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC).

According to Uiphar, the deal will be earnings accretive from completion. 

In a statement, the pharmaceutical firm said: "Earnings will be enhanced further through leveraging the group’s scale and infrastructure."

The group expects the acquisition to deliver a return on capital in line with its target rate of between 12% to 15% within three years.

Uniphar added that McCauley's experience as a provider of pharmacy and retail services will support its consumer business.

He continued, stating that: "Their expertise and advanced digital offering will complement our fast-growing consumer business in the supply chain and retail division."

In a statement, Uniphar said that its supply chain and retail division had continued to outperform its medium-term guidance during the first half of the year. It added that evolving its offering in this sector is a priority for the group.

Tony McEntee, chief executive of McCauley Pharmacy Group stated that the future of the McCauley business is in very safe hands due to "Uniphar’s strong track record in this sector”.

Dublin-headquartered McCauley's was first founded in Wicklow in 1953. The company now has 37 pharmacies across Ireland and over 600 employees.

Founded in 1967, Irish-listed Uniphar provides pharmaceutical services to over 200 pharmaceutical and medical manufacturers. The group employs over 2,600 staff and delivers services to over 160 countries. 

