H&M sales fail to hit forecast as retailer struggles to compete with Zara

Third-quarter net sales at the Swedish group were up 3% from a year earlier at €5.4bn, short of the 5% which analysts polled by Refinitiv had forecast for the June-August quarter
H&M sales fail to hit forecast as retailer struggles to compete with Zara

H&M's performance substantially underperformed market leader Inditex, the owner of Zara. Picture: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg.

Thu, 15 Sep, 2022 - 09:25
Marie Mannes and Anna Ringstrom

H&M reported on Thursday lower-than-expected quarterly sales as shoppers tighten their belts with energy and food bills soaring and the world's second-biggest fashion retailer struggles to compete with rival Zara.

Third-quarter net sales at the Swedish group were up 3% from a year earlier at 57.5bn crowns (€5.4bn), short of the 5% which analysts polled by Refinitiv had forecast for the June-August quarter. 

"The third quarter got off to a weak start, in common with the industry in many of the group's major markets," H&M, which does the bulk of its business in Europe, said in a statement.

"Sales improved sequentially during the quarter, with a better start for the autumn collections than last year."

Measured in local currencies, sales were down 4%.

"As we saw from Primark last week, we think the more value conscious end of the sector is proving very challenging in Europe ex-UK, reflecting where pressures on household cashflow are most acute," RBC analysts said in a note, noting German industry data showing falling store sales in the period.

H&M's performance substantially underperformed market leader Inditex, the owner of Zara, which this week posted sales growth in constant currency terms of 16% for its May-July quarter. The Spanish group's growth pace however slowed to 11% in the August 1 - September 11 period. 

Inditex on Wednesday flagged further price hikes this autumn to offset soaring costs, despite worries demand would wane due to the cost of living crisis.

Shares in H&M, which were down 36% year-to-date at Wednesday's close, were roughly unchanged in early trade. Analysts said it was holding up due to the company's comment that its autumn collections have been well received.

H&M is due to publish its full third-quarter earnings report on September 29.

  • Reuters

Read More

Billionaire no more: Patagonia founder gives away his company

More in this section

Patreon Triples Valuation To $4 Billion In Funding Led By Tiger Patreon to close its Dublin office and cut 17% of its overall staff 
Housebuilder Glenveagh sees building costs rise while labour shortages ease Housebuilder Glenveagh sees building costs rise while labour shortages ease
Bulmers maker C&C predicts rise in profit but is cautious of spending 'slowdown' Bulmers maker C&C predicts rise in profit but is cautious of spending 'slowdown'
<p>Yvon Chouinard, the billionaire founder of the outdoor apparel brand Patagonia</p>

Billionaire no more: Patagonia founder gives away his company

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices