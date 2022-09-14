Patreon to close its Dublin office and cut 17% of its overall staff 

The company, which helps podcasters sell their product to subscribers, indicated it will move its Dublin operations to the US and nine Ireland-based employees will be offered packages to move Stateside.
Patreon set to shut Dublin office. Photographer: Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg

Wed, 14 Sep, 2022 - 09:39
Cáit Caden

Patreon, a company that helps podcasters sell their product to subscribers, announced plans to close its Dublin office and cut 17% of its overall staff.

The company indicated it will move its Dublin operations to the US “as nearly all of our engineering teammates are located in our US offices”.

The US multinational is offering nine Dublin engineering employees relocation packages to join the company Stateside.

These cuts affect 80 employees in operations, finance and other departments and were announced publicly in a Patreon blogpost. 

Patreon said the downsizing was due were due to “volatility” in the market post-Covid-19 and changes in the technology industry and the economy over the last nine months.

CEO of Patreon Jack Conte said his company built an operating plan to support the growth of Patreon users during the pandemic, but admitted that this plan no longer works in the current economic environment.

“As the world began recovering from the pandemic and enduring a broader economic slowdown, that plan is no longer the right path forward for Patreon,” said Mr Conte.

“I take full responsibility for choosing that original path forward, and for the changes today, which will be very difficult for our team,” he added.

Patreon opened its Dublin base in 2019 and used it as its European Headquarters like many other multinationals.

The company said it will also shut down its office in Berlin.

