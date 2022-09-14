Bulmers maker C&C predicts rise in profit but is cautious of spending 'slowdown'

Bulmers maker C&C said inflation and discretionary spending led to slowdown in on-trade momentum during Q2.

The drinks maker said growth was strong at the start of the year, due to the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, before consumers were hit with new economic headwinds such as inflation.

The company predicts it will reach net revenues of €900m for the first six months, ahead of the publication of its interim earnings report tomorrow. This would be a 35% increase on revenue during the same period in 2021.

It also expects to achieve operating profit in the range of €52m to €55m.

It previously posted net revenues 6% ahead of its pre-Covid levels for the four-month period between 1 March to 30 June.

In a trade update, the company had reported "solid" results but warned of the impact of high inflation on demand.

The Group said in recent months that it continues to remain "vigilant" amid concerns about the "challenging inflationary environment".

Earlier this year, the Tennent’s owner also said it would likely be forced to increase prices further as it battles with rising costs.