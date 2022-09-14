Irish housebuilder Glenveagh sees revenue soar while calling for planning reforms

Irish housebuilder Glenveagh said government’s First Home and Help to Buy schemes will won’t be enough to solve Ireland’s accommodation crisis.

The company’s CEO Stephen Garvey said “urgent” reforms are needed in planning policy and in the overall planning system to tackle the problem.

Mr Garvey made the comments in the company's half year earnings report. Glenveagh posted revenues of €200m, climbing 57% on the same period last year.

The firm’s profit before tax also jumped by 202% to €13m.

“We’re dealing effectively with the challenges of disrupted supply chains, a volatile cost environment, and a planning system that’s contributing to the supply shortage rather than alleviating it,” said Mr Garvey.

Glenveagh’s has almost completed its target for 2022 of delivering 1,400 suburban homes and an undisclosed number of urban apartments. It is currently operating 23 construction sites, which is up from 18 sites at the end of 2021.

Glenveagh claims these sites are capable of delivering over 4,500 units, with four “attractive sites” added to the landbank this year for a total consideration of €15.7m.

The company said it is “confident” it will deliver earnings per share of between 7.5% and 8.5% this year, despite inflation challenges shown in the latest consumer price index (CPI) and material availability.

Glenveagh shares fell by 1% after the US released its latest CPI. The inflation report has sparked fears for a new round of interest rate hikes in the US and Europe, leading to a selloff for shares.

For the first six months, earnings per share for Glenveagh increased by 340% to €1.32 from €0.30 in 2021.