Vacant sites threaten Limerick's towns and city, warns business body

Vacancy, dereliction, and mounting cost of doing business are threatening Limerick's city and towns and urgent action is required to support businesses, Limerick Chamber has said in its pre Budget submission.

The business representative body said the Government must bring forward plans for strategic vacant and derelict sites in cities and towns across the country. The Chamber's Chief Economist Seán Golden said the region was dealing with the paradox of a high number of vacant premises in contrast with a severe lack of affordable housing. He said that just 57 homes at an average cost of €1,200 per month, were on the rental market in the whole of Clare in August.