Businesses seeing energy bills rising five times normal rates

European Union ministers on Friday asked the commission to come up with emergency liquidity measures to help strained energy markets as well as severing the link between expensive gas and power prices.

While they all agreed on the need for urgent action, they stopped short of calling for a mandatory reduction in power demand — perhaps the most crucial step to ease the crisis. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is to set out concrete measures for legislation related to energy next week.

Governments are under severe pressure to ease the pressure on businesses faced with soaring energy costs. Cork Chamber said its member companies are facing increases of four and five times their normal energy bills.

The chamber's president Ronan Murray said the crisis mirrors what businesses faced during the height of the Covid pandemic.

"It’s important that the Government steps in with significant measures to ensure energy costs can be kept at a reasonable level, particularly to protect our SME sector," he said.

“There are real parallels with the onset of the Covid pandemic where the Government moved the dial to safeguard the health of our citizens while in parallel provided a range of Government supports to protect the business community. This too requires an equally robust response from Government given the increasing scale of the issue”.

"Our members tell us they are facing increases of four and five times in their normal energy bills which is just unprecedented and not something that they can just absorb and keep going," Chamber CEO Conor Healy said.

“We also need to see supports for large employers who are in energy-intensive industries. Germany has introduced €1.7bn of tax breaks for 9,000 of its energy-intensive businesses as well as a range of other measures to reduce the impact of energy price inflation," he said.

“This energy crisis has highlighted the need for Ireland to focus directly on energy security. The world has changed and our position on energy security needs to change to respond to that changed world.

That includes increased storage and diversifying the sources of supply of fuels for our heating and power stations, including sources of gas,” said Mr Healy.

• Additional reporting Bloomberg