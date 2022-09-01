Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Ipsen, Marketing Institute of Ireland, British Irish Chamber of Commerce, BT Ireland, Corex Logistics and the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

Liza O’Brien has been promoted to deputy HR VP, technical operations with Ipsen, based in Dublin, the biopharma company which specialises in treatments for patients with life-limiting medical conditions across oncology, rare diseases and neurosciences. Currently HR director, Liza takes on a global role in Ipsen’s technical operations division, leading HR projects. Liza joined in 2017, helping Ipsen Ireland win the SME Pharma Company of the Year for four consecutive years. She previously held HR roles with Bord Gáis Energy, where she managed employee relations and the company’s recruitment strategy, and AXA Life Invest with a focus on learning and development and internal communications.

Shane McGonigle has been appointed as CEO of the Marketing Institute of Ireland. He will lead the executive of the MII after a five-year stint with the Kerry Group where he was European digital marketing director and strategic marketing director. He brings 30+ years of experience in agency and client-side marketing roles, notably in the USA and Belgium. He has worked across multiple categories, from start-up to multinationals. He has been external examiner and industry specialist on the Masters course at TU Dublin, visiting professor at the University of Ulster, and is a former board member of the ASAI and President of IAPI.

Maree Gallagher, of counsel with law firm Covington and Burling, has been nominated president of the British Irish Chamber of Commerce. She is the first woman to hold the position, succeeding Paul W O'Connor. She has previously served as the Chamber’s vice-president from 2020-22. A qualified solicitor, she advises clients on EU food and life sciences law and policy, and is regarded as one of Europe's leading food law and crisis management experts. The Chamber has also appointed Jeanne Kelly, founding partner of Browne Jacobson Ireland, as the new vice-president, while Daire Keogh, president of DCU, has been appointed to the board.

Paul Byrne has been appointed as business sales director with communications services provider BT Ireland. He will lead an expert team of sales, marketing and contract management professionals. He brings extensive experience in the international communications and technology industry having worked in the sector for close to 30 years serving as a sales and marketing director and operations director. He joined BT Ireland in 2013, and previously served as head of wholesale and partner channel. He also previously held roles with Eddisons and WFV, Bisnode AB and Cable & Wireless. He holds an Engineering degree from Technological University Dublin (Dublin Institute of Technology).

Nana Pekhmashvili has been appointed as country head for Georgia with clinical trials logistics specialists Corex Logistics, which is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with bases in Kazakhstan, Georgia, Ukraine, Armenia, Russia, and Belarus. With war in Ukraine impacting clinical trials and logistics in the region, Corex is opening new regions for its work with patients and pharma companies. A specialist in regulatory affairs management, Nana has over 20 years of experience working with Georgian health and regulatory authorities. She has worked as a regulatory affairs consultant, registering pharma products and medical devices, and has experience in all areas of clinical trials management, including customs and import/export services.

Kevin O’Brien has been appointed as a member of the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission. He brings more than two decades’ experience in senior regulatory and public policy roles in Ireland and abroad. Before joining the CCPC, he was head of consumer policy and research at the Central Bank of Ireland and was commissioner at the Commission for Communications Regulation from 2011-18, serving as chair from 2013-15. He also worked in a range of Irish Civil Service policy roles, dealing with energy, communications and broadcasting policy matters. He joins fellow Commission members Patrick Kenny, Brian McHugh and Úna Butler, along CCPC chair Jeremy Godfrey.