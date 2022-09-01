Dublin-based drilling company strikes gold in Co Monaghan

A Dublin-based development company has, quite literally, struck gold this summer.

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources posted the results from its Clontibret, Co Monaghan, drilling hole this week, showing the discovery of four new gold zones in the area.

The €4.5m gold drilling venture got underway in May, with three drills of eight completed in the 3,000m programme so far.

The recent discoveries have increased the number of gold zones in the area to 18.

Conroy Gold's objective is to further explore and develop a 65km-long gold trend referred to as the Longford-Down Massif.

Clontibret was first home to an antimony mine in the early 1800s. In the 1950s, the mine shafts were dewatered, leading to the first discovery of gold in the area.

Subsequent drilling led to poor recovery of the gold, but more modern techniques have resulted in better samples being excavated at a much lower cost.

Now, Conroy Gold, in conjunction with venture partner Demir Export, is planning its first operational gold mine in the area.

“I am delighted to see the first results from the initial drilling programme, in our joint venture with Demir Export," said Conroy Gold chairman, Prof Richard Conroy.

"These results have extended the known stockwork and discovered new gold lodes further enhancing the potential of the Clontibret target area.”