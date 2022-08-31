Vodafone Ireland appoints new CEO

Vodafone Ireland has appointed Amanda Nelson as its new CEO replacing Anne O'Leary who announced in June she was leaving the role to take up a new position with Facebook owner Meta.

Nelson has been with the wider Vodafone business for almost 25 years in various roles beginning in Asia in 1998 with Vodafone Japan, before moving to Europe to lead operations in the Netherlands, Malta and currently Hungary, where she has been CEO and Chair since 2018.