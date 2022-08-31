Vodafone Ireland appoints new CEO

English native Amanda Nelson has worked within the Vodafone group for the past 25 years
Amanda Nelson takes over the role from Anne O'Leary.

Wed, 31 Aug, 2022 - 15:40
Alan Healy

Vodafone Ireland has appointed Amanda Nelson as its new CEO replacing Anne O'Leary who announced in June she was leaving the role to take up a new position with Facebook owner Meta. 

Nelson has been with the wider Vodafone business for almost 25 years in various roles beginning in Asia in 1998 with Vodafone Japan, before moving to Europe to lead operations in the Netherlands, Malta and currently Hungary, where she has been CEO and Chair since 2018.

"I am delighted to be joining Vodafone Ireland at an exciting and pivotal time for the company as we continue to expand our connectivity and digital services portfolio during a period of profound transformation for business and society,2 Nelson said on her appointment.

"As one of Ireland’s single biggest investors in new technology in the telecoms industry, I look forward to building on the growth trajectory at Vodafone and to further establish its position as a leader in digital innovation. I also aim to build on the legacy that Anne O’Leary has left at Vodafone with her accomplishments in terms of sustainability, supporting businesses, social partnerships and leading employee-centric policies.

