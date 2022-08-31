Clayton hotel owner Dalata recovers to pre-pandemic trade levels as it dodges inflation impacts

Clayton hotel owner Dalata has dodged the impacts of inflation as it exceeds pre-pandemic trade levels, but is cautious about the trading environment for the rest of the year.

For the first six months of 2022, Dalata posted revenue of €220m, which is above forecasts by Davy stockbrokers. The company also posted profit after tax of €47m, surpassing 2019 levels.

“Our balance sheet has significantly strengthened since the start of the year which ensures we have the capability to exploit opportunities to expand the portfolio further,” said Dermot Crowley, Dalata Group CEO.

Food and beverage revenue increased by €17m to €21m compared to H1 2021, but lagged 15% behind 2019 levels.

The company said revenue generation was impacted by Covid-19 restrictions in place at the start of 2022. The slow return of banqueting events post-pandemic is also impacting business.

Trade could be slower for the rest of the year as Ireland’s largest hotel operator indicated customers may be less inclined to splurge on a hotel as the country battles a cost of living crisis.

“Although we have not seen any impact on demand to date, inflationary costs may impact consumer discretionary spending in the future,” the company said in its half-year financial statement.

During May and June, Dalata’s Dublin hotels had 30 compression nights where occupancy exceeded 95%, surpassing the Dublin market as a whole which had 15 compression nights.

The hotel operator pushed up room prices in Dublin to a “reasonable” rate of €166 per night during the summer months.

The return of leisure activities after to two years of Covid-19 lockdowns has boosted earnings during a “challenging” trading environment, creating a cushion for the company at it eyes potential inflationary impacts such as cost pressures around food supply, payroll and energy.

The Group has either purchased or locked in prices for approximately 75% of its consumption for electricity and 65% of its consumption for gas for the second half of 2022. The company expects to spend €21m on energy for the last six months of the year, up from €13m spend in H1.

This year, the group added six hotels, which created 1,600 new rooms across four cities, to its portfolio. Included in this is the group’s first hotel in continental Europe as it secured the lease for Hotel Nikko Düsseldorf.

It also has a pipeline of 1,125 rooms that are expected to open between 2023 and 2025 and said it is actively looking for expansion opportunities.

“Demand clearly remains strong, although macro risks are growing. We now feel that the repurposing of hotels to house refugees is likely to continue to have an impact on the market into 2023,” said Davy stockbrokers.

Supply in Ireland remains reduced as a result of rooms being used to provide emergency accommodation for refugees through government contracts with hotels. Dalata has agreed to dedicate 5% of its rooms in the Republic of Ireland to be used to house Ukrainian refugees until the end of 2022.