Clayton hotel owner Dalata recovers to pre-pandemic trade levels as it dodges inflation impacts

Ireland’s largest hotel operator indicated customers may be less inclined to splurge on a hotel during the last months of the year as the country battles a cost of living crisis.
Clayton hotel owner Dalata recovers to pre-pandemic trade levels as it dodges inflation impacts

Pat McCann and Dermot Crowley of the Dalata Group.

Wed, 31 Aug, 2022 - 08:23
Cáit Caden

Clayton hotel owner Dalata has dodged the impacts of inflation as it exceeds pre-pandemic trade levels, but is cautious about the trading environment for the rest of the year.

For the first six months of 2022, Dalata posted revenue of €220m, which is above forecasts by Davy stockbrokers. The company also posted profit after tax of €47m, surpassing 2019 levels.

“Our balance sheet has significantly strengthened since the start of the year which ensures we have the capability to exploit opportunities to expand the portfolio further,” said Dermot Crowley, Dalata Group CEO.

Food and beverage revenue increased by €17m to €21m compared to H1 2021, but lagged 15% behind 2019 levels.

The company said revenue generation was impacted by Covid-19 restrictions in place at the start of 2022. The slow return of banqueting events post-pandemic is also impacting business.

Trade could be slower for the rest of the year as Ireland’s largest hotel operator indicated customers may be less inclined to splurge on a hotel as the country battles a cost of living crisis.

“Although we have not seen any impact on demand to date, inflationary costs may impact consumer discretionary spending in the future,” the company said in its half-year financial statement.

During May and June, Dalata’s Dublin hotels had 30 compression nights where occupancy exceeded 95%, surpassing the Dublin market as a whole which had 15 compression nights.

The hotel operator pushed up room prices in Dublin to a “reasonable” rate of €166 per night during the summer months.

The return of leisure activities after to two years of Covid-19 lockdowns has boosted earnings during a “challenging” trading environment, creating a cushion for the company at it eyes potential inflationary impacts such as cost pressures around food supply, payroll and energy.

The Group has either purchased or locked in prices for approximately 75% of its consumption for electricity and 65% of its consumption for gas for the second half of 2022. The company expects to spend €21m on energy for the last six months of the year, up from €13m spend in H1.

This year, the group added six hotels, which created 1,600 new rooms across four cities, to its portfolio. Included in this is the group’s first hotel in continental Europe as it secured the lease for Hotel Nikko Düsseldorf.

It also has a pipeline of 1,125 rooms that are expected to open between 2023 and 2025 and said it is actively looking for expansion opportunities.

“Demand clearly remains strong, although macro risks are growing. We now feel that the repurposing of hotels to house refugees is likely to continue to have an impact on the market into 2023,” said Davy stockbrokers.

Supply in Ireland remains reduced as a result of rooms being used to provide emergency accommodation for refugees through government contracts with hotels. Dalata has agreed to dedicate 5% of its rooms in the Republic of Ireland to be used to house Ukrainian refugees until the end of 2022.

More in this section

Norway Sustainable Energy Elon Musk subpoenas Twitter whistleblower ahead of trial
IT solutions firm to create 25 new jobs in Dublin IT solutions firm to create 25 new jobs in Dublin
'If you have the passion, just take the risk' — Ireland's growing love for alternative accommodation 'If you have the passion, just take the risk' — Ireland's growing love for alternative accommodation
<p>The Ballinrea Solar Farm is expected to be operational by 2025 and will add a further 65MW</p>

Danish energy giant acquires Cork solar farm

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices