Danish energy giant acquires Cork solar farm

Energy company Ørsted has acquired its first Irish solar farm, in an agreement with renewable energy developer Terra Solar.
The Danish firm has acquired the Ballinrea solar project, located between Carrigaline and Cork City, which will power up to 16,000 homes when fully built and operational. Construction on the project is due to begin in 2024. The Ballinrea Solar Farm is expected to be operational by 2025 and will add a further 65MW to the company's energy portfolio. Ørsted has a global goal of 17.5GW of onshore renewables by 2030.
Ørsted’s Irish headquarters are based in Cork City, where it employs 90 people.
“For Ireland to ensure energy resilience and deliver its 2030 energy targets, it is essential that multiple technologies are delivered in tandem, from solar and onshore wind to offshore wind and storage," Kieran White, Vice President, Ørsted Europe Onshore said.
"This is a key priority for Ørsted, both in Ireland and overseas. Projects such as Ballinrea pave the way, but significant investment in our electricity grid is required to match the ambition of Government targets, continue the push to net zero and ensure energy security long-term."