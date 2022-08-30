Danish energy giant acquires Cork solar farm

Energy company Ørsted has acquired its first Irish solar farm, in an agreement with renewable energy developer Terra Solar.

The Danish firm has acquired the Ballinrea solar project, located between Carrigaline and Cork City, which will power up to 16,000 homes when fully built and operational. Construction on the project is due to begin in 2024. The Ballinrea Solar Farm is expected to be operational by 2025 and will add a further 65MW to the company's energy portfolio. Ørsted has a global goal of 17.5GW of onshore renewables by 2030.