Elon Musk subpoenas Twitter whistleblower ahead of trial

Elon Musk’s legal team is demanding to hear from Twitter’s whistleblowing former security chief, who could help bolster Mr Musk’s case for backing out of a 44 billion US dollar deal to buy the social media company.

Former Twitter executive Peiter Zatko, also known by his hacker handle “Mudge”, received a subpoena on Saturday from Mr Musk’s team, according to Mr Zatko’s lawyer and court records.