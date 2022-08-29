Horizon Therapeutics submits plans for Waterford expansion 

Multinational biotechnology firm Horizon Therapeutics submitted a planning application for the expansion of its Waterford development and manufacturing facility.

The proposed facility would increase Horizon’s footprint in Waterford by approximately 320,000 square feet and will create approximately 350 jobs over time.

The expansion will add new drug substance biologics development and manufacturing capabilities.

The firm first purchased the current facility in June 2021 for $65m (€65.5m) with the understanding that adjacent IDA Ireland land was available for future expansion.

Chief executive Tim Walbert said the expansion of the facility "is important to the long-term growth of our commercial and pipeline biologics as well as our commitment to Ireland”.

The Waterford facility is expected to be used for the manufacturing of the company's on-market rare disease biologics and development-stage medicines.

The biotechnology company expects that in 2023 the first medicine from the Waterford facility will be approved for release by regulators.

Mr Walbert said: “As we grow as a global biotechnology company, it is important to continue to invest in our development and manufacturing capabilities to supplement our current network of contract manufacturing organizations to maintain flexibility over our production and supply.”

The global biotechnology firm focuses on the development and sale of medical treatments that address the critical needs of those impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases.

Earlier this year, Horizon Therapeutics signed a lease on a large research and development facility in Maryland, United States as part of its continued expansion.

The American-founded company is headquartered in Dublin and employs over 2,000 staff globally.