Shares dip for Woodie's owner Grafton as inflation concerns increase

Shares for building merchants group Grafton fell 3% as the company posted a drop in operating profits in its latest interim results.

The company, which is best known in Ireland for its Woodie’s and Chadwicks stores, said trading needs to be at its usual level during the autumn and early winter seasons if the firm is to reach full year profit in line with predictions.

“Given the strength of our brands and their market positions together with an exceptionally strong financial position, our focus remains on delivering a strong financial outcome for the year despite the uncertainties in our markets,” said Grafton CEO Gavin Slark.

The firm's revenue increased 12% to €1.4bn. It also posted operating profits of €165m, down from €180m in the same period for 2021.

Grafton is concerned that the cost of livingcrisis has the potential to impact consumers’ disposable income.

The company has increased prices to try and offset the impact of inflation on business.

Building materials price inflation has also impacted construction costs and affordability, which has softened volumes in more competitive markets, said Grafton.

“While inflation remains a continuing feature in our markets, we saw improved supply chain consistency as trading patterns normalised and building materials shortages eased,” said Mr Slark.

Grafton said results in the Woodie’s market-leading DIY, home and garden business in Ireland were lower than anticipated, compared to the “exceptional” Covid related gains made in the first half of last year.

“Woodie's was deemed an essential retailer and we got a disproportionate amount of people spending,” said Mr Slark.

Grafton’s interim dividend will be paid in October to shareholders and it will be 8.8% higher than last year.

Mr Slark is set to leave his position with the company in December.