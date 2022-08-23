TotalEnergies co-owned venture 'helped fuel Russian military'

TotalEnergies is involved in supplying gas condensate to make jet fuel that may have been used by Russia's military in Ukraine, via the French firm's stake in a venture with Russia's Novatek, Le Monde newspaper has reported.

Wednesday's Le Monde report, based on energy market data and compiled with help from activist group Global Witness, said the fuel was produced from gas condensate supplied by Terneftegaz, in which Totalenergies holds 49%.