TotalEnergies co-owned venture 'helped fuel Russian military'

TotalEnergies is involved in supplying gas condensate to make jet fuel that may have been used by Russia's military in Ukraine, via the French firm's stake in a venture with Russia's Novatek,newspaper has reported.
Wednesday'sreport, based on energy market data and compiled with help from activist group Global Witness, said the fuel was produced from gas condensate supplied by Terneftegaz, in which Totalenergies holds 49%.
Totalenergies, which unlike major Western rivals has held on to its assets in Russia despite criticism, said it did not operate infrastructure that would have supplied the Russian military but acknowledged its shareholding in Terneftegaz.
It said all the gas condensate produced by Terneftegaz was supplied to Novatek, in which TotalEnergies also holds 19.4%, adding: "TotalEnergies has no information on, or control over, Novatek's independent sales to the Russian market."
"was able to trace the supply chain from the Termokarstovoye gas field in Siberia to two military air bases (Morozovskaya and Malchevo), each of which houses a squadron of multirole fighter aircraft," the newspaper reported.
"Total has not denied that gas condensate from its joint venture is ultimately refined into jet fuel for the Russian Air Force", Global Witness adviser Louis Wilson told Reuters. "Ignorance is no excuse."