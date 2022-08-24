Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa sales contribute to €1.38m profit for Warner Music Ireland

Music sales by Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa and Westlife last year contributed to the Irish arm of music giant, Warner Music recording pre-tax profits of €1.38m.

New accounts filed by Warner Music Ireland Ltd show that the firm’s revenues increased by €1.5m or 11pc from €14.2m to €15.37m in the 12 months to the end of September last.

The €1.38m in pre-tax profits is a 23pc decline on the €1.8m in pre-tax profits recorded in the prior year.

The drop in pre-tax profits arose from higher costs across a number of headings - cost of sales rose 15pc from €10.08m to €11.63 million with administrative expenses rising 11pc from €1.57m to €1.76m.

Distribution and promotion costs rose by 30 per cent from €761,165 to €993,780.

The company recorded post-tax profits of €1.18m after paying €204,387 in corporation tax.

The directors state that the increase in revenues was “largely due to the growth of music streaming”.

The directors believe “that the company will continue to grow further”.

Other Irish artists signed up to Warner Music include Damien Rice and Enya.

The accounts disclose that €382,075 was paid out in directors’ remuneration under the heading of ‘compensation for loss of office’.

Numbers employed by the company last year remained at 12 with staff costs increasing by 8pc from €990,103 to €1.06m.

On the firm’s future developments, the directors state that the firm “is embracing the spectrum of opportunities presented by digital technology to deepen the connection between fans and artists”.

They state that “creating and developing new business models to accelerate its business transformation remains a top strategic objective”.

The directors state that “net sales, operating income and profitability, like those of other companies in the music business, are largely affected by the number and quality of music that the company releases”.