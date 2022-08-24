Iceland Foods has debt rating  cut as 'electricity bill to more than double'

Moody's has further cut its debt rating for Iceland Foods and warned of refinancing risks as the outlook deteriorates for the British and Irish foods retailer.

Iceland’s £550m (€652m) of bonds maturing in March 2025 dropped, and have now fallen in the past week, dropping below 80% of their face value — the level typically considered distressed.

Moody’s lowered Iceland’s rating to B3, six levels below investment grade, saying surging inflation will cause its credit metrics to deteriorate more than previously expected.

Supermarkets in Britain, in particular, are under pressure both from consumers and bills, with Iceland especially exposed to refrigeration costs for its predominantly frozen food products.

“Moody’s views reflect an increasingly challenging economic environment, with already strong evidence of high inflation affecting consumer spending even for groceries, as well as rising input and energy costs,” analysts at Moody’s said in a research note.

Iceland has about 900 stores in Britain and operates about 18 outlets in Ireland, north and south.

An Iceland spokesperson said the company was disappointed by Moody’s view and that its own assessment of the business was very different.

“Although times are tough for both customers and business, Iceland is uniquely positioned in the UK market as a specialist frozen food discounter, and has the further advantage of private, family ownership that enables us to take a genuinely long-term view of our investments and the returns we require from them,” she said in a statement.

“While energy costs have risen sharply, we are making excellent progress in reducing other operating costs,” she added.

“In this climate, we have chosen to make our top priority investing to support our customers,” with discounts, microloans and price freezes.

Lower-income households, which typically shop at the budget grocery chain, are particularly affected by inflation, which hit a 40-year high in Britain in July.

Iceland recently announced it would allow customers to pay for food in instalments and previously said the chain was losing customers to food banks.

Meanwhile, Moody’s said Iceland’s electricity bill will more than double in the retailer's financial year which ends in March 2023.

That will reduce the company’s core earnings and cause leverage to increase more than previously anticipated. Its leverage is already higher than Moody’s base case, increasing to 5.8 times in 2022.

The ratings firm estimates that Iceland’s free cash flow will turn negative, increasing the refinancing risk for its March 2025 notes.

British shoppers are taking more trips to the supermarkets as they shop around amid the inflation crisis, the latest survey from market researcher Kantar showed earlier this month.

In Britain, grocery price inflation has hit a new record peak of 11.6%, according to Kantar, with the prices of dairy items rising sharply.

• Bloomberg and Irish Examiner