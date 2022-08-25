Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Irish Pharmacy Union, OpenSky, Aon Ireland, Bank of Ireland, Fuzion Communications, Banking & Payments Federation Ireland.

Sharon Foley has been appointed as secretary general of the Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU). From Ballylinan, Co Laois, she was previously CEO of the Irish Hospice Foundation since 2011. She holds a Masters in Research from Trinity College Dublin, an MA in Health Promotion from NUI Galway and a BSc in Nutrition & Dietetics from TCD/TUD as well as other qualifications in leadership and change management. She said: “The role pharmacists have been playing has never been more important. The growing shortage of pharmacists is causing significant pressure and securing government action to address this will be a key concern of mine.”

Tony Kerins has been appointed as principal automation advocate with enterprise automation specialists OpenSky, a newly created role established in response to increasing demand for automation advisory services from business leaders prioritising digital transformation of their services and operations. He brings 40 years of experience in tech, HR law and management, business development, executive education and defence. As well as providing automation advisory services for C-Suite leaders from enterprise organisations, he will also deliver a series of CPD-accredited business process automation training courses from September. OpenSky is a digital transformation specialist, providing automation, AI, database and cloud services to public and private sector clients.

Samantha McConnell has been appointed as a director with the board of professional services firm Aon Ireland. She brings 25 years’ experience in the investment industry, plus 14 years’ experience as chief information Officer for an MiFID regulated entity. She joins existing board members: Rachael Ingle, Aon’s head of wealth EMEA; John Cremin, a senior consultant with Aon; and Eamon Brady, an independent trustee. Samantha brings experience in governance and oversight to the Aon Ireland Master Trust, a multi-employer trust-based pension scheme. She said: “Now, more than ever, employers and trustees need better solutions to ensure their employees will be supported at the end of their working lives.”

Mark Glennon has been appointed as agri development manager with Bank of Ireland, focused on the Midlands, West and North West. He joins from AIB, where he worked as a regional agri advisor, leading a range of credit assessments throughout primary agriculture sectors. He will advise customers on agri loans. He will also advise existing agri customers on ways to develop their businesses, as the sector moves into a transitional era of potential food shortages with increasing environmental and political pressures. He holds a degree in Animal and Crop Production from UCD and a professional diploma in Financial Advice from Institute of Bankers.

Emily Scott has been appointed as senior graphic designer with Fuzion Communications. She brings with her a wealth of agency and in-house experience in visual communications. A native of Minneapolis, USA, she has worked on projects with SMEs to large US brands, notably as art director with the in-house creative agency of retailer Target. She has also worked on design and art direction for clients in the food and beverage industry as well as a number of non-profits from the performing arts to education and family service sectors. She holds a BA in Visual Communication (minoring in Business Administration and New Media) from Seattle Pacific University, Washington.

Gavin Purtill has been appointed as director of regulation and supervision with Banking & Payments Federation Ireland, which represents the banking, payments and fintech sector in Ireland. He joined BPFI in 2011; in his prior role as the head of capital markets and international banking, he led BPFI’s global banking division, the Federation of International Banks in Ireland (FIBI). He brings 15 years of international banking experience, engaging with EU and Irish financial services industry stakeholders. He is an experienced treasury dealer and regulatory accountant. He has a Masters in Investment Treasury and Banking from DCU and a Masters in Business Practice from UCC