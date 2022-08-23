MSD to expand cancer drug manufacturing at Carlow site adding 100 jobs

MSD will create more than 100 jobs at its site in Carlow as it expands the manufacturing of cancer drugs at the facility.
The pharmaceutical firm has commenced construction of the new facility at its existing site following a successful planning application process with Carlow County Council.
The expansion will be a first of its kind globally, focussing on the production of next-generation oncology biologics. MSD currently employs almost 530 staff and opened in the town in 2008. It was the first site outside the US to produce the company's vaccines.
Construction on the site and hiring for open positions will commence immediately, with the intention of starting the new manufacturing operations in 2025.
The proposed facility will employ an additional 100 permanent staff in addition to the 700 roles created during construction. When operational, the new roles will include jobs in quality, operations, engineering, supply chain and technical support.
MSD Ireland currently employs 2,800 across six sites in Ballydine, Co Tipperary, Brinny, Co. Cork, Carlow, Dunboyne, Co Meath and Dublin.
“The demand for MSD’s range of vaccine and biologics products has continued to grow since 2008 and this new facility will play a pivotal role in ensuring we can continue to sustain future supply to meet medical needs," Marie Martin, Site Lead at MSD Carlow said.