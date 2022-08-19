Britain's Joules warns of losses as sales fall

Earlier this year the company issued a profit warning and chief executive officer Nick Jones announced his departure.
Joules stock fell as much as 41% in early trading. Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Fri, 19 Aug, 2022 - 13:22

Joules shares plunged after the British retailer warned it will make a loss for the full year and said it was in negotiations with banks to waive debt covenants.

The clothing chain said trading has softened “materially” in recent weeks as sales of key categories like coats, rain jackets, knitwear and Wellington boots fell during the recent heatwave, in a statement Friday. Joules expects to report a loss in the full year, “significantly below current market expectations”.

The retailer is in talks with Next, which could become a minority shareholder with a potential equity investment of about £15m (€17m) as Joules battles to secure its future.

On Friday, Joules said discussions with Next are positive though there can be “no certainty” of a deal. Joules currently has £11m (€13m) of headroom under its bank facilities and has negotiated an extra £5m (€6m) to help cope with working capital requirements. 

The retailer expects to be able to repay its extended borrowing in November and is negotiating waiving debt covenants with its bank lenders. Joules started out as a clothing stall at a country show in Leicestershire in 1989 and has since grown to 125 stores worldwide.

Place: UKOrganisation: Joules
