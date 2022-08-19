Britain's Joules warns of losses as sales fall

Joules shares plunged after the British retailer warned it will make a loss for the full year and said it was in negotiations with banks to waive debt covenants.

The clothing chain said trading has softened “materially” in recent weeks as sales of key categories like coats, rain jackets, knitwear and Wellington boots fell during the recent heatwave, in a statement Friday. Joules expects to report a loss in the full year, “significantly below current market expectations”.