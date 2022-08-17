Ballymaloe Cookery School returns to profit as flagship course booked out for 2022

The Ballymaloe Cookery School last year returned to profit to record post-tax profits of €93,670.

The renowned County Cork cookery school business returned to profit after Covid-19 enforced closures resulted in Ballymaloe Cookery School Ltd recording post-tax losses of €193,097 in 2020.

The business recovery has continued this year with company director, Toby Allen confirming that all places for the school’s flagship cookery course, its 12-week-long cookery certificate course, are sold out this year.

The school - majority owned by Darina Allen - stages three 12-week cookery certificate courses each year and a place on the course costs a student €13,195.

Mr Allen said today: “2021 for us like many other businesses in Ireland was very difficult. We continued to run the farm shop at the school during the lockdown and had to cancel several courses.” He said: “When we did run courses they were at lower numbers which obviously put substantial pressure on the business. Like many other businesses in Ireland we were very thankful for the government support that enabled us to keep on as many staff as possible during the disruption caused by the pandemic."

He added: “Thankfully due to postponed courses there is substantial demand for our courses in 2022 which is very encouraging and our 12 Week Courses this year have been full.” He said: “We are happy that we returned to profitability in 2021 and would expect again to be in profit for 2022."

He added: “Our short courses have been very popular as people are looking for something new to do after being kept at home for so long. We have a number of half-day practical courses called 'Just Cook It' that have been doing very well as people enjoy spending time in the kitchen with our tutors.

The 2020 losses followed profits of €148,429 and €62,134 over the two prior 12-month periods.

Numbers employed increased by three to 63 last year and staff costs, net of wage subsidy payments, totalled €1.02m.

At the end of December last, the company had accumulated profits of €2.74m. The company’s cash funds increased from €1.09m to €1.73m.