Tesco Ireland invests €50m into expansion plans

The grocer expects to have 165 stores open this year
Tesco Ireland invests €50m into expansion plans

Tesco’s investment follows announcements from Centra and SuperValu owner Musgrave earlier this year.

Wed, 17 Aug, 2022 - 08:44
Cáit Caden

Tesco Ireland is set to spend €50m on store upgrades and new openings this year.

It made the investment announcement as it opened its 154th store. It also recently acquired nine stores from the Joyce family which operated eponymous independent stores in Galway.

“We anticipate these new store openings and with the addition of Joyce’s supermarkets in Galway, we will bring our overall number of stores to 165 this year, which is really good news for our colleagues, customers and the communities in which we operate,” said Tesco Ireland CEO Natasha Adams.

Tesco’s investment follows announcements from Centra and SuperValu owner Musgrave earlier this year. The Cork based company invested €25m into sustainability for its stores in June, which will be shared amongst its stores.

In the Republic of Ireland, Musgrave is spending €50,000 per SuperValu store and €28,000 per Centra store.

More in this section

FILE PHOTO: People shelter under umbrellas as they pass a Ted Baker a store in London, Britain Ted Baker sold for €250m in cut-price deal that may secure future for retailer 
Holiday getaway Ryanair has no new plans at this stage for Ireland as it adds 500 flights at Stansted Airport
Limerick tunnel operating profits double  Limerick tunnel operating profits double 
<p>Kenmare Resources managing director Michael Carvill, Picture Jason Clarke</p>

Kenmare Resources recovers from slow start to the year, but global uncertainty poses future risks

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices