Tesco Ireland invests €50m into expansion plans

Tesco Ireland is set to spend €50m on store upgrades and new openings this year.
It made the investment announcement as it opened its 154th store. It also recently acquired nine stores from the Joyce family which operated eponymous independent stores in Galway.
“We anticipate these new store openings and with the addition of Joyce’s supermarkets in Galway, we will bring our overall number of stores to 165 this year, which is really good news for our colleagues, customers and the communities in which we operate,” said Tesco Ireland CEO Natasha Adams.
Tesco’s investment follows announcements from Centra and SuperValu owner Musgrave earlier this year. The Cork based company invested €25m into sustainability for its stores in June, which will be shared amongst its stores.
In the Republic of Ireland, Musgrave is spending €50,000 per SuperValu store and €28,000 per Centra store.