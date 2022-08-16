Apple lays off recruiters as part of its slowdown in hiring

Apple laid off many of its contract-based recruiters in the past week, part of a push to rein in the tech giant’s hiring and spending, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

About 100 contract workers were let go in a rare move for the world’s most valuable company, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the situation is private. The recruiters were responsible for hiring new employees for Apple, and the cuts underscore that a slowdown is underway at the company. Recruiters were let go across many regions, including at Apple’s offices in Texas and Singapore.

It is not known if workers at Apple's facilities in Cork are impacted. The tech giant has been expanding operations in the city recently taking on new office space

Earlier this summer Apple announced plans for a major expansion of their campus in Hollyhill where they have operated for more than four decades. The new office development would accommodate an additional 1,300 workers and is currently within the planning process. The company has also opened a new product test facility at Hollyhill.

Bloomberg is reporting that workers laid off were told the cuts were made due to changes in Apple’s current business needs. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook confirmed during Apple’s earnings conference call that the company would be more “deliberate” in its spending -- even as it keeps investing in some areas.

“We believe in investing through the downturn,” Cook told analysts. “And so we’ll continue to hire people and invest in areas, but we are being more deliberate in doing so in recognition of the realities of the environment.” Apple is still retaining recruiters who are full-time employees, and not all of its contractors were fired as part of the move. An Apple spokesman declined to comment on the decision.

The move to lay off workers is unusual for the Cupertino, California-based technology giant, which employs more than 150,000 people. But it’s far from alone in taking such a step. In recent months, Meta Platforms, Tesla, Microsoft, Amazon.com and Oracle have all eliminated jobs in the face of a tech spending slowdown.

Terminated contractors were told they would receive pay and medical benefits for two weeks. When they were laid off, employee badges were disabled and workers were told they would need to email a list of their belongings if they wanted those items to be returned.

Like many other companies, Apple employs contract workers for tasks such as technical support and customer service. It also uses contractors for localising products and improving its maps service. Contract workers typically receive fewer benefits than full-time workers and have fewer protections.

Bloomberg and Irish Examiner